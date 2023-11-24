The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781,187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.31% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $358,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

