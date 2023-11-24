Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.67% of Steel Dynamics worth $301,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 371,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

