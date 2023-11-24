Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,777 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Affirm worth $337,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $25.57 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

