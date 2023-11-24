Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

