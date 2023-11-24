Capital International Sarl Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 73.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 17.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

