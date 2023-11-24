Capital International Sarl Acquires 11,788 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

