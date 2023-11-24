Capital International Sarl Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRTX

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.