Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

