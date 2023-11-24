Capital International Inc. CA Buys 15,889 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 770.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 72,675 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

EXR stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

