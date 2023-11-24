Capital International Sarl Buys 8,313 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

