Capital International Sarl Has $2.12 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

