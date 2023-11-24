Capital International Sarl Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
NYSE MRK opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
See Also
