PlatinX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $17,688.33 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)”

Buying and Selling PlatinX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars.

