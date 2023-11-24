Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 667.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

DFS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

