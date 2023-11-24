Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

