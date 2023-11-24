Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.06 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $26.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

