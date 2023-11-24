SOLVE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $265,493.77 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $265,493.77 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

