Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $3,374,053.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,668.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,767 shares of company stock worth $51,100,811. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NET opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.



