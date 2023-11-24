Capital International Inc. CA Sells 31,766 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

