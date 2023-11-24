Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 281,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

