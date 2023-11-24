Capital International Inc. CA Buys 44,508 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 911.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

