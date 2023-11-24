Capital International Inc. CA Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GM stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

