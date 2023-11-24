Capital International Inc. CA Has $5.82 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,500 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

