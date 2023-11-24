Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

