Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,007 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.53% of EnPro Industries worth $182,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $128.55 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

