Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 237 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 204 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.20).
Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Bridgepoint Group
In other news, insider Adam Jones acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($243,963.47). In other Bridgepoint Group news, insider William Jackson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £378,000 ($472,913.80). Also, insider Adam Jones purchased 100,000 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($243,963.47). 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.
