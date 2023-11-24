Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 237 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 204 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.20).

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,372.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.40 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.88.

In other news, insider Adam Jones acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($243,963.47). In other Bridgepoint Group news, insider William Jackson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £378,000 ($472,913.80). Also, insider Adam Jones purchased 100,000 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($243,963.47). 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

