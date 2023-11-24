Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 195.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

