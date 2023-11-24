Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

