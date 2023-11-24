Element Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

