Capital International Investors Purchases 53,152 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $231,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,662,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

