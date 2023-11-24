Capital International Investors Invests $405.70 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,208,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,697,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.71% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

