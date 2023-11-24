Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,875 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,247 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

