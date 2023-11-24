Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,881 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 255,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

