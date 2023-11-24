Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,510 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $172,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,137.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $274.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.