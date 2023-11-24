Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.07 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average of $202.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

