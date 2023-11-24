Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 258,101 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,101 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.11% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

