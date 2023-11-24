Capital World Investors Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital World Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,396 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $450,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

