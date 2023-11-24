Capital World Investors Sells 24,208 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.18% of HEICO worth $528,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $173.57 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.