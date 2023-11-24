Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,247 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of Johnson Controls International worth $467,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

