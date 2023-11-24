Capital World Investors Has $606 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 7.38% of HF Sinclair worth $606,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

DINO opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

