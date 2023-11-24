Capital World Investors Has $610.94 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.06% of DoorDash worth $610,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in DoorDash by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 1,540,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $95.35 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,424,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,979,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

