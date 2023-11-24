Capital World Investors Buys 1,707 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.64% of United Airlines worth $654,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 795,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

