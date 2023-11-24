Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,104,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,019 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $515,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

