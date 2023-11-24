Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 194.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

