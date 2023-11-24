Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,052,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $535,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

