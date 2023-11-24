Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.02% of argenx worth $460,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,697,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $492.01 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.88.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

