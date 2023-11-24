Capital World Investors Has $405.21 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 676,285 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 12.95% of RingCentral worth $405,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $21,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

