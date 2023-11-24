Capital World Investors Acquires 124,197 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.00% of DexCom worth $497,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

