Capital World Investors Purchases 12,469 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.67% of Moody’s worth $425,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $364.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.54 and a 200-day moving average of $332.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

