Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 82,725 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 111.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after acquiring an additional 115,748 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 30.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Incyte by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

